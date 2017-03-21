CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) CFO Sells $1,009,176.48 in Stock

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) CFO Randy Wiese sold 26,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $1,009,176.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) traded down 2.68% on Tuesday, hitting $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 245,622 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,959,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CSG Systems International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc is a provider of business support solutions primarily serving the communications industry. The Company’s solutions coordinate and manage various aspects of service providers’ customer interactions, from the activation of customer accounts, to the support of various service activities, and through the presentment, collection and accounts receivables management of monthly customer statements.

