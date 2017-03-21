Cray Inc. (CRAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

CRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cray from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cray by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,272,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,564,000 after buying an additional 289,081 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in shares of Cray by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,081,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,539,000 after buying an additional 223,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cray by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,767,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,156,000 after buying an additional 198,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cray by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,386,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after buying an additional 43,866 shares during the period. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Cray by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,141,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 128,507 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) remained flat at $20.85 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 152,277 shares. Cray has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $43.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $833.73 million, a PE ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm earned $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.79 million. Cray had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Cray will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current year.

About Cray

Cray Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems known as supercomputers. The Company’s segments include Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other.

