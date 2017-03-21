Cowen and Company Begins Coverage on Amphenol Co. (APH)

Equities research analysts at Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s current price.

APH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) traded down 1.30% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,012 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.86. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business earned $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post $2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 34.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 145,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,914,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,271,000 after buying an additional 38,729 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.3% in the third quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,950,000 after buying an additional 70,599 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments: Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.

