Countrywide (CYWDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Countrywide (NASDAQ:CYWDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Countrywide plc provides property services which includes estate agency and lettings network. The company’s business unit consists of Retail, London, B2B and Financial Services. Countrywide plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Countrywide (NASDAQ:CYWDF) traded up 0.0000% during trading on Monday, reaching $2.0179. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $434.76 million and a PE ratio of 20.5908. Countrywide has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

