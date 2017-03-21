CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Francis Carchedi sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $922,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $5,393,699.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,219 shares of company stock worth $6,818,683. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,710,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 340.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,342,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) traded down 0.31% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.39. The company had a trading volume of 131,913 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 1.44. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $174.49 and a 1-year high of $224.79.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm earned $218 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post $4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc (CoStar) is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry. It manages its business through two segments: North America, which includes the United States and parts of Canada, and International, which includes parts of the United Kingdom, Spain and France.

