CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEMKT:CRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Separately, FBR & Co set a $4.00 price target on CorMedix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

CorMedix (NYSEMKT:CRMD) traded down 9.09% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. 264,063 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $64.47 million. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CorMedix stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEMKT:CRMD) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.19% of CorMedix worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc is a commercial pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company in-licenses, develops and commercializes prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company has in-licensed the rights to develop and commercialize its product candidate, CRMD003 (Neutrolin), which addresses market opportunities in the instances in which a central venous catheter is used, such as hemodialysis, intensive care units, oncology, and patients receiving total parenteral nutrition, intravenous (IV) hydration, and/or IV medications.

