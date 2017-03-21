Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Director Allan E. Rubenstein Sells 1,775 Shares

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $346,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) traded down 0.46% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.34. The stock had a trading volume of 447,240 shares. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $141.67 and a 52-week high of $201.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.59 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post $9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cooper Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $188.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Inc boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

