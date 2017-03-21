Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has been assigned a $15.00 target price by Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Water Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Consolidated Water Co. (NASDAQ:CWCO) traded up 0.237% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.575. 23,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. Consolidated Water Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $156.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.312 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Consolidated Water Co.’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 697,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. by 2.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water Co.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations.

