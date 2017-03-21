Connecticut Water Service Inc (CTWS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Connecticut Water continues to strengthen its existing infrastructure through regular capital investments, which is a must in the water utility space. In addition, customer expansion in its service territories is boosting demand. Also, shares of Connecticut Water Services returned more than the broader industry over the last twelve months. However, the company is subject to stringent environment regulations, demand variations with weather patterns, risk of failure of water mains and contamination of water sources. Moreover, its valuation from EV/EBITDA multiple’s perspective looks stretched when compared to its own range in the last one year.”

Shares of Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) traded down 0.69% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.94. 11,210 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. Connecticut Water Service has a 12 month low of $42.18 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Connecticut Water Service’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Connecticut Water Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,341,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 45.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 24.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc is a non-operating holding company. The Company’s income is derived from the earnings of its subsidiary companies, including The Connecticut Water Company (Connecticut Water), The Maine Water Company (Maine Water), New England Water Utility Services, Inc (NEWUS) and Chester Realty Company (Chester Realty).

