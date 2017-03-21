Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is the largest producer of rock, or highway deicing, salt in North America and the United Kingdom and operates the largest highway deicing salt mines in these regions. The company is also the third largest producer of general trade salt in North America and the second largest in the United Kingdom, serving major retailers, agricultural cooperatives and food producers. In addition, Compass is the largest producer of sulfate of potash in North America, which is used in the production of specialty fertilizers. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) traded down 2.55% on Tuesday, hitting $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 668,908 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.51. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $66.70 and a 1-year high of $84.40.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $443.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Compass Minerals International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $155,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $270,000.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in producing and marketing essential minerals, including salt, sulfate of potash (SOP) specialty fertilizer, magnesium chloride and micronutrients. It operates through two segments, which include salt and plant nutrition.

