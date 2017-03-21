Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Insider Marvin S. Edwards, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) insider Marvin S. Edwards, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marvin S. Edwards, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Marvin S. Edwards, Jr. sold 91,244 shares of Commscope Holding Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $3,399,751.44.

Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) traded down 0.311% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.015. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,860 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.412 and a beta of 1.28. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93.

Commscope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Commscope Holding Company had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post $2.96 EPS for the current year.

Your IP Address:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunt Lane Capital LP increased its position in Commscope Holding Company by 11.8% in the third quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP now owns 797,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Commscope Holding Company by 4,874.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 333,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 327,060 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commscope Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in Commscope Holding Company by 1,111.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 607,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 556,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP increased its position in Commscope Holding Company by 176.2% in the third quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 526,727 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Commscope Holding Company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc started coverage on Commscope Holding Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price objective on Commscope Holding Company from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Commscope Holding Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Commscope Holding Company from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

About Commscope Holding Company

CommScope Holding Company, Inc is provider of infrastructure solutions for wireless, business enterprise and residential broadband networks. The Company operates through four segments: Wireless, Enterprise, Broadband and Broadband Network Solutions (BNS). Its Wireless segment provides merchant RF wireless network connectivity solutions and cell distributed antenna systems (DAS) solutions to enable carriers’ second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Holding Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope Holding Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.