Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) COO Bryan Timm Sells 4,012 Shares of Stock

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) COO Bryan Timm sold 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $231,612.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,056.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) traded down 0.03% on Tuesday, hitting $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 322,334 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.12. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Columbia Sportswear Company had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company earned $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Columbia Sportswear Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a research note on Sunday, February 12th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $72.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company is an apparel and footwear company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, prAna and other brands. The Company’s geographic segments are the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada.

