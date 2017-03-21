Colony Starwood Homes (SFR) COO Charles D. Young Sells 6,500 Shares

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) COO Charles D. Young sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $222,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) traded down 1.18% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. 945,742 shares of the stock traded hands. Colony Starwood Homes has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The firm’s market cap is $3.40 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Colony Starwood Homes’s payout ratio is currently -59.86%.

Your IP Address:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFR. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Colony Starwood Homes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Colony Starwood Homes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 46,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Colony Starwood Homes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Colony Starwood Homes by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Starwood Homes by 3.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Colony Starwood Homes in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Starwood Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. FBR & Co set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Colony Starwood Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Colony Starwood Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Colony Starwood Homes in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colony Starwood Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

Colony Starwood Homes Company Profile

Colony Starwood Homes, formerly Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust, is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company was formed primarily to acquire, renovate, lease and manage residential assets in select markets across the United States. It is focused on acquiring single-family rental (SFR) homes through a variety of channels, renovating these homes to the extent necessary and leasing them to qualified residents.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Starwood Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Starwood Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.