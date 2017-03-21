Colin R. Mahoney Sells 14,020 Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Stock

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) VP Colin R. Mahoney sold 14,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $1,386,998.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) traded down 1.93% on Tuesday, reaching $97.28. 1,233,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.31. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.54 and a 12 month high of $99.53.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 13.97%. Rockwell Collins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post $5.40 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

COL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Collins from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Collins from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,839,000. I.G. Investment Management LTD. increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 9,081.4% in the fourth quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 863,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after buying an additional 853,650 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

