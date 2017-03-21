Colabor Group Inc (GCL) Insider The Article 6 Marital Trust Cr Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL) insider The Article 6 Marital Trust Cr sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total transaction of C$1,800,000.00.

Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL) traded down 0.81% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. 178,350 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $125.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.71. Colabor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.53.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Colabor Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc is a Canada-based distributor of food and food-related products. The Company serves foodservice and retail markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution Segment includes operating activities, such as Summit Foodservice, which is a distributor and master food wholesaler; Skor Cash & Carry Division, which operates over five Cash & Carry locations in southern Ontario and offers over 12,000 retail and food service products; Colabor Food Distributor, which is a distributor to foodservice and retail customers; Les Pecheries Norref Quebec Inc, which is a fresh fish and seafood products importer and distributor in the province of Quebec, and Lauzon Meats is a distributor of Cargill beef brands.

