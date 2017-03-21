Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CCE. Barclays PLC set a $41.00 price target on Coca-Cola European Partners plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.68.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) traded up 1.03% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,524 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $54.54.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners plc had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola European Partners plc will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,443,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,336,000 after buying an additional 5,911,761 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 220.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,230,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,512,000 after buying an additional 4,974,379 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,174,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after buying an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,134,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,230,000 after buying an additional 450,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highfields Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Highfields Capital Management LP now owns 3,638,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,254,000 after buying an additional 2,634,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

