Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCE) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Coca-Cola European Partners plc had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) traded up 1.152% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.425. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,884 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.062 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $54.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc during the third quarter worth about $7,013,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc during the fourth quarter worth about $2,096,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc during the third quarter worth about $17,094,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,174,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after buying an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCE shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC set a $41.00 price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners plc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

About Coca-Cola European Partners plc

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

