COBHAM (CBHMY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COBHAM (NASDAQ:CBHMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cobham Plc is engaged in designing and manufacturing equipment as well as components for defence and security, aerospace, space, marine and electronic industries. It primarily operates through segments which include Communications and Connectivity, Advanced Electronic Solutions, Mission Systems and Aviation Services. The Communications and Connectivity segment provides communication equipment, law enforcement and national security solutions and satellite communication equipment for land, sea and air applications. The Advanced Electronic Solutions segment provides technology and solutions for intelligence operations and systems to communicate on land, sea and air. The Mission Systems segment provides safety and survival systems for environments, weapons carriage and equipment for fast jets, transport aircraft, rotor craft, remote controlled robots and bomb disposal vehicles for military application. The Aviation Services segment provides outsourced aviation services for military and civil customers as well as “

COBHAM (NASDAQ:CBHMY) traded down 11.40% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. 23,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $2.58 billion. COBHAM has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

