CM Finance Inc (CMFN) Given Consensus Rating of “” by Brokerages

CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) has been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CM Finance an industry rank of 179 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CM Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMFN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CM Finance during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CM Finance by 72.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CM Finance by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of CM Finance by 221.1% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 138,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 95,452 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CM Finance by 9.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 215,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 17,941 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) traded up 0.452% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.995. 7,537 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. CM Finance has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. CM Finance had a net margin of 57.69% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Equities research analysts expect that CM Finance will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of the United States middle-market companies. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity of privately held lower middle-market companies.

