City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY) Insider Simon Barratt Buys 12,000 Shares

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) insider Simon Barratt purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £50,040 ($61,800.67).

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) opened at 420.00 on Tuesday. City of London Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 340.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 421.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.94.

City of London Investment Trust plc Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to provide long-term growth in income and capital, principally by investment in equities listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company will mainly invest in equities and in debt securities, such as convertibles, corporate bonds or government debt.

