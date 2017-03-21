Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC (CIR) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:CIR) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 99 ($1.22).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and set an add rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 138.33 ($1.71).

Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:CIR) traded up 3.32% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 107.45. 305,119 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is GBX 306.11 million. Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 78.45 and a 12-month high of GBX 283.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.64.

About Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on allergy and respiratory diseases. The Company operates through three segments: Allergy, which relates to a range of immunotherapy development products for the treatment of allergy; NIOX, which relates to the portfolio of products used to improve asthma diagnosis and management by measuring fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO), and Respiratory, which relates to the portfolio of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease product candidates.

