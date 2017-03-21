Cintas Co. (CTAS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cintas’ shares have outperformed the industry in the last three months. Cintas has received the regulatory approval for the acquisition of rival G&K Services. The transaction is likely to fuel its growth momentum with an extended product portfolio and additional processing capacity. Cintas aims to continually achieve revenue build-up by increasing penetration levels at existing customers and broadening the customer base. The company has also increased its guidance for fiscal 2017 on favorable growth dynamics. In addition, healthy organic growth over the past few quarters has lent stability to the revenues and has enabled the company to comfortably beat the earnings estimates for a positive earnings surprise of 4.6% over the trailing four quarters. However, volatility in raw material prices and challenging macroeconomic environment, particularly after the Brexit referendum, remain potential headwinds.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) traded down 0.18% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.09. The company had a trading volume of 389,974 shares. Cintas has a 12-month low of $85.86 and a 12-month high of $125.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business earned $1.30 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post $4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,339,000 after buying an additional 331,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,332,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,628,000 after buying an additional 34,047 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,347,000 after buying an additional 193,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,072,000 after buying an additional 275,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,085,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,405,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

