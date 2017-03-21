Christopher & Banks Co. (CBK) CEO Joel N. Waller Purchases 20,000 Shares

Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) CEO Joel N. Waller bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) traded up 3.13% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 386,377 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The stock’s market capitalization is $49.37 million. Christopher & Banks Co. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 million. Christopher & Banks Co. had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. Christopher & Banks Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Christopher & Banks Co. will post ($0.27) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Christopher & Banks Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 50,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 303,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. by 219.7% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 266,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 182,818 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Christopher & Banks Co. Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation is a national specialty retailer featuring private-brand women’s apparel and accessories. The Company offers its customers an assortment of clothing for everyday needs. Its merchandise assortments include designs of women’s apparel, generally consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite and women sizes.

