Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Choice Hotels Int’l. is one of the largest hotel franchise companies in the world with hotels, inns, all-suite hotels and resorts open and under development in countries across the globe under the brand names Comfort, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Rodeway Inn, Econo Lodge and MainStay Suites. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) traded down 2.23% on Tuesday, hitting $61.50. 320,663 shares of the stock traded hands. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post $2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Bruce Bainum sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $2,599,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $57,751.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,236 shares of company stock worth $19,966,078. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 130.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 47,730 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 149,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 63,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 39.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hotel franchisor. The Company’s segments include Hotel Franchising, SkyTouch Technology and Corporate & Other. It franchises lodging properties under brand names, including Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

