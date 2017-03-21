China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHU. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nomura lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) traded down 0.83% during trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. 92,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 0.85. China Unicom has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of telecommunications services. The Company’s businesses include mobile businesses, fixed-line businesses, enterprise businesses and international businesses. Its mobile businesses include the provision of call services, roaming services, mobile broadband services, traditional value-added services such as short message services, multimedia message services and wireless Internet access card, as well as new value-added services such as mobile music, mobile television and Wo portal services.

