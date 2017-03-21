Chemring Group plc (CHG) Price Target Increased to GBX 185 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.28) in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Chemring Group plc from GBX 192 ($2.37) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Chemring Group plc from GBX 135 ($1.67) to GBX 160 ($1.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays PLC reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.42) target price on shares of Chemring Group plc in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.35) target price on shares of Chemring Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 198.33 ($2.45).

Shares of Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG) traded down 0.13% during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 197.25. The stock had a trading volume of 182,488 shares. Chemring Group plc has a one year low of GBX 90.25 and a one year high of GBX 208.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 194.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

In other news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 6,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.41), for a total value of £12,534.60 ($15,480.55). Also, insider Andrew Lewis acquired 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £15,172.80 ($18,738.79).

