ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CCXI. Cowen and Company reissued a hold rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) traded down 3.52% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.39. 60,592 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $355.85 million. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Markus J. Cappel sold 26,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $201,425.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,455.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 104,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 192.9% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Geduld E E raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 100.0% in the third quarter. Geduld E E now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 466,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 37,753 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc (ChemoCentryx) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat orphan and rare diseases, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. It targets the chemoattractant system, which is a network of molecules, including chemokine ligands and their associated receptors, as well as related chemoattractant receptors.

