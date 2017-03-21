Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cheesecake Factory posted fourth-quarter 2016 earnings per share of $0.67, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Meanwhile, the figure increased 24.1% year over year on higher revenues and a lower share count. Sales of $603.1 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $594.3 million by 1.5% and were up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Various initiatives to boost sales and traffic like menu innovation, roll-out of an improved server training program, launch of mobile payment app and increased focus on delivery service bode well. Meanwhile, the company’s aggressive expansion initiatives should drive growth. However, higher labor and pre-openings costs coupled with expenses related to sales initiatives are likely to continue to hurt margins. Soft consumer spending in the U.S. restaurant space also remains a major headwind for the company.”

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a sell rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) traded down 1.39% during trading on Monday, hitting $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,764 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.20. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $64.41.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $603.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.82 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post $3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, CFO Doug Benn sold 13,422 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $832,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome I. Kransdorf sold 12,514 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $773,615.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,120. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 28.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. The Company operates approximately 200 Company-owned restaurants, including approximately 190 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory mark and approximately 10 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other, which includes Grand Lux Cafe, RockSugar Pan Asian Kitchen, bakery and international licensing.

