Chase Co. (CCF) Insider Peter R. Chase Sells 500 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEMKT:CCF) insider Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $48,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,803 shares in the company, valued at $48,310,957.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEMKT:CCF) traded down 3.20% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,886 shares. The stock has a market cap of $850.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation is engaged in manufacturing of protective materials for reliability applications. The Company’s operating segments include industrial materials segment and construction materials segment. The Industrial Materials segment includes specified products that are used in, or integrated into, another company’s product, with demand typically dependent upon general economic conditions.

