CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CF Industries Holdings from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wood & Company lowered CF Industries Holdings to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vetr lowered CF Industries Holdings from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.58 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays PLC lowered CF Industries Holdings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of CF Industries Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) traded down 2.682% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.575. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119,167 shares. CF Industries Holdings has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $37.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The firm’s market cap is $6.89 billion.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.33. CF Industries Holdings had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business earned $867 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. CF Industries Holdings’s payout ratio is 413.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings during the third quarter worth about $2,191,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 26.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is the manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to its industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (NPKs).

