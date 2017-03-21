Cesca Therapeutics Inc (KOOL) Given “Hold” Rating at Maxim Group

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) traded up 2.33% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,503 shares. Cesca Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The company’s market capitalization is $30.35 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

In other Cesca Therapeutics news, major shareholder (Hong Kong) Ltd Boyalife purchased 6,102,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $15,379,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,838,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,232,357.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc is clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company develops and markets integrated cellular therapies and delivery systems. The Company is engaged in developing and manufacturing of automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

