Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) traded down 3.06% on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. 946,815 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.05 billion. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $16.53.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

In related news, VP Michelle Lair sold 6,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $97,468.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,445.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Century Aluminum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Century Aluminum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Century Aluminum by 53.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 85.4% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 23.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 71,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company (Century) is a holding company, which is a producer of primary aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. The Company operates through primary aluminum segment. Its primary aluminum facilities produce standard grade primary aluminum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.