Centrica PLC’s (CNA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reissued their neutral rating on shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. BNP Paribas currently has a GBX 250 ($3.09) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica PLC from GBX 250 ($3.09) to GBX 260 ($3.21) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 226.33 ($2.80).

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) traded up 0.23% on Monday, hitting GBX 214.70. 14,438,016 shares of the company were exchanged. Centrica PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 195.18 and a 52-week high of GBX 248.39. The stock’s market cap is GBX 11.74 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 226.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 8.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Centrica PLC’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 3.72%.

In other Centrica PLC news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,989 ($2,456.47). Also, insider Stephen Pusey bought 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £2,340.88 ($2,891.05). Insiders purchased 2,962 shares of company stock worth $676,023 over the last ninety days.

Centrica PLC Company Profile

Centrica plc is an integrated energy company. The Company operates through three segments: International Downstream, International Upstream and Centrica Storage. It offers Hive Active Heating 2, which is an advancement of its smart thermostat. The International Downstream segment includes the operations of British Gas, Direct Energy and Bord Gais Energy.

