Celgene Co. (CELG) Receives Market Perform Rating from Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celgene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $148.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cann reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Celgene from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.50.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) traded down 1.00% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,107 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.08 and a 200-day moving average of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.74. Celgene has a 12 month low of $94.42 and a 12 month high of $127.64.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Celgene had a return on equity of 77.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celgene will post $7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rupert Vessey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $497,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,798.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Elkhorn Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at about $694,111,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,929,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

