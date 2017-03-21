Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $11.00 target price on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup Inc lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) traded up 4.14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,002 shares. The firm’s market cap is $28.16 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 223,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics based on its Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted (SMART), a linker drug discovery platform. The SMART linker drug discovery platform enables to engineer product candidates that can modulate multiple targets in a disease.

