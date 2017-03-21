Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Now Covered by Analysts at Williams Capital

Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.28.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) traded down 4.127% during trading on Monday, hitting $27.525. 677,907 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $1.79 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $43.96.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 264.25%. The company had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 40,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $1,265,321.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,618,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,132,129.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,628,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,480,515.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 90,830 shares of company stock worth $2,736,072 and have sold 18,000 shares worth $623,400. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 350.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 397,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after buying an additional 309,479 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $8,464,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 29.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 507,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after buying an additional 57,620 shares during the period.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

