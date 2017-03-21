Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) COO John Bradley Fisher Sells 17,280 Shares

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) COO John Bradley Fisher sold 17,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $486,604.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) traded down 4.63% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,903 shares. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49. The stock’s market cap is $1.78 billion.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.69 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 264.25%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRZO shares. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 356,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after buying an additional 41,324 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 9.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 690,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after buying an additional 57,410 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 29.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 16.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 19.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 218,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

