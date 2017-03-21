Carrefour Sa Spon (CRRFY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour Sa Spon (NASDAQ:CRRFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Carrefour Sa Spon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Carrefour Sa Spon (NASDAQ:CRRFY) traded down 0.0538% during trading on Monday, hitting $4.6425. 112,090 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.6737. Carrefour Sa Spon has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.03.

