Carnival Corp (CCL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Carnival shares have outpaced the Zacks classified Leisure & Recreation Services industry in the past year. Given an expected increase in cruise travel throughout 2017, addition of new ships to its fleet bodes well. Carnival believes that it is well positioned for continued earnings growth, given the current strength in its bookings along with pricing trends for the year. Its strategy of growing beyond familiar itineraries and capitalizing on fast growing markets also bodes well. New onboard product offerings and strategic initiatives are expected to drive onboard yield gains. Cost containment efforts like lower fuel consumption could also aid profits. Estimates have been stable ahead of Carnival’s fiscal first quarter 2017 earnings release. It has a positive record of earnings surprises in the last four quarters. Yet, adverse forex translations, macroeconomic issues in key operating regions and increasing fuel costs remain headwinds.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCL. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $52.15 price objective on shares of Carnival Corp in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of Carnival Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.03 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Corp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carnival Corp in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Carnival Corp in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.10. 2,609,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.73. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $58.76.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Carnival Corp had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company earned $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post $3.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Carnival Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

In other Carnival Corp news, insider Alan Buckelew sold 9,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $491,005.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,332,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 23,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $1,286,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,113,356.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,297 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,082. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. AT Bancorp acquired a new position in Carnival Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Carnival Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 32,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,468,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Carnival Corp by 59.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp Company Profile

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.