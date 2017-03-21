Carlsberg A/S (CABGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (NASDAQ:CABGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (NASDAQ:CABGY) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 51,465 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the brewing industry. It is primarily engaged in the production, marketing and sale of beer and soft drinks. The Company’s portfolio consists of a range of beer and cider brands, including Carlsberg, Kronenbourg, Baltika, Somersby, Holsten, Tuborg, Lav and Lvivske, among others.

