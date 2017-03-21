Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAGE. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.08.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) traded down 6.99% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.77. 500,477 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.38 billion. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $70.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.33. On average, equities analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post ($6.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimi Iguchi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,663,000 after buying an additional 100,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,562,000 after buying an additional 130,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,189,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after buying an additional 151,165 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 80.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,164,000 after buying an additional 515,180 shares during the period. Finally, BB Biotech AG raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,022,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,083,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About SAGE Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the GABAA receptor.

