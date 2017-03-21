Canaccord Genuity Lowers Kennady Diamonds Inc (KDI) to Hold

Kennady Diamonds Inc (CVE:KDI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

About Kennady Diamonds

Kennady Diamonds Inc (Kennady Diamonds) is a Canada-based diamond exploration company. The Company is a resource company, which is involved in the exploration, discovery, evaluation and development of diamond properties in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Kennady Diamonds holds interest in over 20 federal leases and approximately 60 claims in the Kennady North diamond project.

