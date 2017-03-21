BRP Inc (DOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 12th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Monday.

Your IP Address:

Shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) traded up 1.53% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.48. 118,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BRP has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38.

About BRP

BRP Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of power sports vehicles and propulsion systems. The Company manufactures and sells Year-Round Products consisting of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles (SSVs) and roadsters; Seasonal Products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercrafts (PWCs), and Propulsion Products consisting of engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.