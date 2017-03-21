Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Brown & Brown have underperformed the Zacks categorized Insurance Broker industry, year to date. Brown & Brown’s increased financial leverage and exposure to currency exchange rate fluctuations are headwinds. Also, dependence on limited clients for commission revenues raises caution. Escalating expenses are likely to hurt margins. Nonetheless, the company’s impressive growth is attributable to its organic and inorganic strength. Each of the segments continues to witness organic growth. A solid performance is boosting cash flow, which should help the company to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. For 2017, the company envisions EBITDAC margins to be about 300–350 bps lower than 2016.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) traded down 1.36% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.68. 131,633 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $45.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm earned $433.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 351,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 11.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other targeted, customized risk management products and services.

