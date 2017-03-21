Brokerages Set BP plc (BP) PT at $511.33

Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 511.33 ($6.32).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.72) target price (up from GBX 515 ($6.36)) on shares of BP plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.55) target price on shares of BP plc in a report on Friday, March 10th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 565 ($6.98) target price on shares of BP plc in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.30) target price on shares of BP plc in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BP plc in a report on Monday, January 30th.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of £308.40 ($380.88). Also, insider Nils Smedegaard Andersen purchased 22,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £113,825.30 ($140,577.13). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 52,275 shares of company stock worth $24,825,500.

Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) opened at 461.10 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 89.63 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 460.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 468.29. BP plc has a 1-year low of GBX 249.43 and a 1-year high of GBX 521.20.

BP plc Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

