Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy, Inc., headquartered in Naperville, Illinois, owns, supports, grows and strategically positions companies that manufacture, install and maintain components for the energy industry, with a primary emphasis on the wind energy sector. The Company’s operational platforms include wind tower manufacturing; heavy steel fabrication; wind facility construction support; wind turbine installation and maintenance; precision gear manufacturing; and specialized transportation services. Its platform companies currently include Badger Transport, Inc., a specialty heavy hauler; Brad Foote Gear Works, Inc., a precision gearing systems manufacturer; Energy Maintenance Service, LLC, a wind energy operation and maintenance service provider; R.B.A. Inc., a heavy steel fabricator; and Tower Tech Systems Inc., a wind tower manufacturer. “

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) traded up 0.82% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. 141,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Broadwind Energy has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Broadwind Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides technologically advanced products and services to energy, mining and infrastructure sector customers, primarily in the United States. The Company is engaged primarily in United States wind energy industry. The Company operates through two segments: Towers and Weldments, and Gearing.

