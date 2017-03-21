Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) SVP Bryan Ingram Sells 9,875 Shares

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) SVP Bryan Ingram sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $2,195,508.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bryan Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Bryan Ingram sold 13,207 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,905,540.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Bryan Ingram sold 12,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.43, for a total transaction of $2,177,160.00.

Shares of Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) traded down 2.131% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.525. 2,357,136 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.08. The firm’s market cap is $86.90 billion. Broadcom Ltd has a 12-month low of $139.18 and a 12-month high of $227.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Broadcom had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 22.77%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Ltd will post $14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Vetr upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.55 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,052,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 52,332.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 314,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 313,992 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 811,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,474,000 after buying an additional 103,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

