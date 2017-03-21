Brian P. Shkrobot Sells 1,000 Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU) Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.93, for a total transaction of C$38,930.00.

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) traded down 0.39% on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. 138,794 shares of the company were exchanged. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CU shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities Limited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.29.

Canadian Utilities Limited Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. The Company’s segments include Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment includes businesses of ATCO Electric, ATCO Power and ATCO Power Australia that provide power generation, distributed generation, and electricity distribution, transmission and infrastructure development in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Australia.

