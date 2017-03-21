Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BOTTOMLINE TECH provides software that creates an e-business infrastructure for use by businesses and financial institutions to present invoices, make payments and conduct electronic banking. Their products and services enable organizations to transition from traditional paper-based billing and payment processes to electronic processes to facilitate e-commerce. They also provide technology for banks and companies to access banking applications over the Internet. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Bottomline Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) traded down 3.47% on Tuesday, reaching $23.64. 387,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. The stock’s market capitalization is $893.99 million. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $86.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post $0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,899 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $50,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Gibson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth about $17,593,000. Discovery Group I LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Group I LLC now owns 767,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,193,000 after buying an additional 529,651 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 44.1% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 691,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 211,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,650,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,786,000 after buying an additional 171,834 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

