BNP Paribas SA (BNP) PT Set at €79.00 by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €79.00 ($84.95) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.06 ($76.41) target price on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc set a €66.00 ($70.97) target price on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.71 ($65.28).

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) traded up 1.11% on Tuesday, hitting €60.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052,215 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €58.16 and its 200 day moving average is €55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of €75.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. BNP Paribas SA has a 1-year low of €35.27 and a 1-year high of €63.35.

Your IP Address:

BNP Paribas SA Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad.

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.